Wesley JohnsonSept. 21, 1934 - Nov. 15, 2020Resident of Groveland, CAWesley Johnson passed away in Modesto, CA at the age of 86. He attended local San Jose schools and graduated from San Jose States with a degree in Public Administration.After proudly serving in the United States Navy as a member of VP50, he went on to join the Santa Clara County Sheriffs Department. He served 32 years and rose to the rank of Assistant Sheriff.Upon retirement, he moved to Groveland CA and served on the Pine Mountain Lake Board and Groveland Community Service Board.He is survived by his wife of 66 yrs Anna Marie Johnson and their 3 children Lisa Cipperly, Valerie Hix and Marc Johnson (Connie). Grandfather to 7 grandchildren and 13 great children. He was preceded in death by his parents Karl and Thelma (Cobari) Johnson and brother Karl Anthony Johnson.At this time, no funeral services are planned.