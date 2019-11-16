|
|
Wesley Wessels
August 26, 1933 - October 21, 2019
Chula Vista, CA
Wesley Herman "Wes" Wessels passed away peacefully at his daughter's home in Chula Vista, California, on October 21, 2019 from complications of a stroke he suffered 8 years prior. He was born in Hallock, Minnesota, to Harold Wessels and Irene (McCann) Wessels.
Upon graduating from high school in Duluth, Minnesota, Wes joined the U.S. Navy in 1952. He was an Aircraft Electrician and liked to say that his job as a radio operator on Navy aircraft consisted of long hours of boredom interrupted by moments of sheer terror. After traveling the world with the Navy, Wes attended the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Institute of Technology, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering.
Post college, Wes took a job in the booming space and electronics industry and moved his family to the San Jose Bay Area. He spent his career inventing, developing, and manufacturing products for several different technology companies, including working on the solid rocket boosters than would land men on the moon. Later in his career, he helped start a company that made personal computers that were mounted in metal and wood cases that Wes designed and assembled.
Wes was involved in the First Presbyterian Church and served as a deacon. He and his wife, Janet, spent time on their various hobbies, square dancing, and traveling the world with a wide circle of friends whom they held dear for the rest of their lives.
Wes had a love for woodworking. He was always building, as well as designing furniture that resides in the homes of his family to this day. Never idle for long, Wes also built a kit car, a beautiful replica of a 1929 Mercedes Roadster. As he neared retirement, Wes designed, and (with a little help from family and friends) rebuilt a humble cabin in the Sierra Nevada foothills into a large, beautiful home where he and Janet spent many happy summers.
Wes is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janet Alayne Wessels; his children, Gayle Bast, Greg Wessels, and Ann (Pat) Grieb; his grandchildren, Tina (Joe) Escarzaga, Jamie Wessels, Scott Martin, Ryan Bast, and Ariana Martin; his sister, Doris Wood; and many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Wes was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Weldon Wessels, and sister, Sandra Moorehouse. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends and family.
View the online memorial for Wesley Wessels
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 16, 2019