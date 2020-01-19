Home

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Oakhill Memorial Park, Chapel of Roses
300 Curtner AV
San Jose,, CA
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Oakhill Memorial Park,
1924 - 2020
Wilda Wolfe Obituary
Wilda Wolfe
Dec 22, 1924 - Jan 4, 2020
San Jose
Wilda Wolfe passed peacefully at age 95. Born in Pueblo, CO, then moving to CA to raise her family. She worked for Raytheon Electronics for 25 years; I.O.O.F./Rebecca's member; active with church & her crochet group. Children remaining are Shirley, Floyd, Boyd (Pat), John (Donna); 6 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren; Uncle Bob (Laura & daughter). She now joins her husband, George, daughter & 2 sons.
Service being held at Oakhill Memorial Park, Chapel of Roses, 300 Curtner AV, San Jose, CA on Jan. 23, 2020: 9:00 a.m. Viewing; 10:00 a.m. Service.



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 19, 2020
