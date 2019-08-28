|
Mrs. Willa Sue Cooper
Resident of Palo Alto
Mrs. Willa Sue Cooper was born in Marshall, Texas raised by her parents the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry Lee (Valrie Robinson) Board. She was the middle child of three daughters, the oldest of which preceded her in death. She grew up and attended elementary, high school and college in Marshall, Texas. Mrs. Cooper was awarded a B.A. Degree and a M.A. degree from Bishop College. She was called to rest on August 20, 2019. Mrs. Cooper married Thomas J. Cooper; to this union two children were born, Donnau Marie Cooper and Thomas Cooper II.
Mrs. Cooper was a member of the Bay Area Baptist District Association of Ministers Wives. She retired from the Federal Government where she worked as a Communications Specialist for Shephard Air Force Base, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Weather Service.
Mrs. Cooper was very involved in her church community. Teaching Sunday School, volunteering, cooking or modeling in fashion shows were some of the activities in which she participated. She was deeply committed to God the father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit, with her favorite saying being God's in control!
Loving memories will be cherished by those she dearly loved – her two children: Donnau Maria Cooper of Newport Beach, California and Thomas Cooper II of Palo Alto, California; two grandchildren; Thomas Cooper III of New York and Tarina Cooper of Palo Alto, California; her sister Betty Ross Smith of Richardson, Texas; her brother-in-law, Charles Smith of Richardson, Texas; a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives, church family and fiends.
Quiet hour: Wednesday, August 28th, 6-8 pm. Homegoing service: Thursday, August 29th 11:00 am, St. John Baptist Church 1050 Bay Road, E. Palo Alto.
