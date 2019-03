In Loving Memory

William A Armor

June 24, 1945 - Feb 25, 2019

William Albert Armor, "Bill", passed away peacefully in Stockton, CA of cancer. Bill was born and raised in Fresno Area to George Albert Armor & Wilma Tomer Armor. Bill graduated from Bullard High School in 1963 and served in the US Army from 1968-71 as a courier from the Pentagon to the White House. After graduating from Menlo College, Bill married Bernadette "Bobbie" Smith and raised their three children; Christina, AnneLisa, and Andrew in Fremont. Bill worked in insurance, opening Armor Insurance Agency, was active in local politics. He volunteered his time through Rotary, as a Little League coach, and best swim team announcer around.

Bill enjoyed playing golf, watching sports of all kinds, and talking to whomever was listening about anything on his mind. He reconnected with his childhood friend, Barbara Grant, at Doyle Springs. They married in 1998 and lived in Springville, CA for 18 years. Bill is preceded in death by his wife Barbara. He is survived by his sister Anne Armor Edwards and his grown children Christina, AnneLisa (Brad), and Andrew (Tori). Most recently, he could be seen at his grandson's James (8) and Charles (5) baseball games and thrilled at the arrival of his newest grand-daughter Annabelle (3 mo). He is also survived by Barbara's daughter Jakie Kangas Beard (Dan), grandson John, and son Kurt Kangas.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held at River Island Country Club on March 9, 2019, from 1-4 pm. All are welcome. Remembrances may be made to the Sierra View Foundation Cancer Center or Rotary International.





