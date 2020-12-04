William A (Bill) ScharfenAugust 26, 1931 - November 15, 2020Resident of CupertinoBill was born in San Francisco to William August Scharfen, Sr, and Jewell Marie Scharfen. Bill, his parents and sister, moved to Palo Alto as a child. He graduated from Palo Alto High School. While at Paly, he met Jane, his high school sweetheart, and they married soon afterward.After high school Bill took an apprenticeship as an electrician. He worked for Progress and Stanford Electric for many years, then he started his own electrical business, Scharfen Electric, as his father had done. He worked all over Silicon Valley, on commercial and residential buildings, and installing street lights and traffic signals. Later, he invested in real estate where he purchased and improved residential and commercial property.Bill and Jane had four daughters. They lived in the Barron Park area of Palo Alto for over a decade. With a growing family they bought an acre of land, a former apricot orchard, in Los Altos Hills. Over the next few years, they built their dream house and kept busy with vegetable gardening, tending to numerous fruit trees, berries, drying apricots, raising chickens, bee keeping, and having horses.They enjoyed many fun outdoor family activities together including camping, boating, snorkeling, water skiing, fishing, and snow skiing at their cabin near Lake Tahoe.He had a lifelong passion for woodworking, and making furniture. He built his first boat, a 12-foot fishing boat, and several others over the years. He also built water skis for the family. He even built the horse barn in his back yard.Bill was especially passionate about fishing and duck hunting. He went fishing with family and friends in lakes, rivers, and open ocean fishing trips from Alaska to Mexico. Bill also loved to hunt and was an active member of two duck hunting clubs in Los Banos.Bill and Jane had many exciting travel adventures all over the world. Their active lifestyle included square dancing, swimming, walking with their dogs, watching the 49ers, Giants and Warriors games, flying lessons at the PA Airport, being an active member of the Elk's Club, and staying engaged with family and friends. Even after Jane passed away Bill continued to be an avid square dancer which kept his mind and body active.In 2013 Bill moved to The Forum Retirement Community in Cupertino, after living in Los Altos Hills for 50 years, where he enjoyed the social activities and friendly people. He continued to stay busy with fishing, woodworking, exercise classes, walking, and local trips. He was in the fishing club at The Forum and took pleasure in sharing his fish for their fish fry's. He especially enjoyed spending time in the Forum woodshop. His quality woodworking projects were both creative and practical, from making furniture, repairs, and fun decorations. He continued to enjoy volunteering at El Camino Hospital and the Forum gift shop.Bill struggled to stay active his last few months but developed heart failure which was complicated by COVID-19. Sadly, on November 15th, he passed away. He was preceded in death by Jane, his wife of 58 years. He leaves behind a loving family who will miss him dearly, including his four daughters, Linda Wheeless, Carol (Bob) Mathews, Nanci Scharfen, and Judy (Rich) Kash; his sister Shirley Roehl; a niece and nephew, a brother-in-law, eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, charm, quick-wit, strong work ethic, and being the best Dad, Grandpa, and Great-Grandpa, one could wish for.See Spangler Mortuary Website for more information. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be at a later date.