William Allen Stouffer, Sr.

August 15, 1937 - July 3, 2019

Resident of Campbell

William (Bill) passed peacefully on July 3, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.

Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife Geri of 53 years, and his son Randy Stouffer, of Eugene, OR. He leaves behind his partner of 11 years, Mary (Gertie) Welch, his daughter Sherrie and Phil Doherty, sons Rick and Rosemary Stouffer, Bill Jr. and Lori Stouffer, Mike and Dede Stouffer, 13 Grandchildren, 25 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren. Also survived by his sisters, Donna Bean and Nancy Stouffer, sister-in-law's, Pam Clay and Karin Doughty and also preceded in death by his brother-in-law's Ernie Bean and Greg Doughty.

He was born in Sioux City Iowa. At the age of 6, his family moved to Tillamook, Oregon before settling in Redwood City where he met his wife Geri. They were married in Reno, Nevada at the age of 17. In 1964, Bill and Geri moved to Campbell and purchased their family home, where they remained and enjoyed a very busy and entertaining life with their five children, grandchildren, family and friends.

He was very outgoing, good natured and enjoyed the outdoors. He had a passion for RV'ing, bowling, playing cards and games with his family and friends. He was a longtime supporter of local youth and high school sports. He was an honored Westmont High School Booster member and a loyal Warrior fan. He loved riding his beach cruiser around town in his trade mark tank top, which many will remember.

Bill was a man of honor and integrity. He began his career as a Union Laborer, and retired after 30 years. He remained an active Union Member of Local 261 for 50+ years. Following his retirement as a Union Laborer, he served as a Crossing Guard for the City of Campbell and retired after 24 years of service to his beloved community.

Bill was the ultimate husband, partner, father, grandfather, brother and friend throughout his life and up to his final moment. He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Bill's life will be held on Monday, July 29th, 2019 at 10:00am at Darling Fischer Mortuary, 231 E. Campbell Avenue, Campbell, followed by a Reception at the Campbell Community Center, 1 W. Campbell Avenue, Room Q-80, Campbell. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Bill's memory to the .





View the online memorial for William Allen Stouffer, Sr. Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 19, 2019