William "Andrew" Arnbrister
March 25, 1991 - October 15, 2019
San Jose
William "Andrew" Arnbrister, 28 years old, San Jose, CA died as a result of a violent crime in San Jose CA 10/15/19. Andrew was born in San Jose on 3/25/91. He was the son of Paul & Christina O'Neal & Dave Arnbrister Sr. Andrew is survived by his parents, his brothers, Dave & Noah, his Grandmother, Mary Nardulli, Uncle Nick Nardulli, Uncle Mike & Aunt Trudi Finocchiaro as well as cousins Mike, Paul & Matt Finocchiaro and many other family members.
Though Andrew was estranged from family & friends for a number of years, he will be greatly missed. Before his struggles Andrew was a good athlete who enjoyed hockey, football, baseball and basketball. He was the youngest runner to complete the SF Chronicle marathon at age 9. Andrew was an avid SF 49er's fan and a talented musician, who loved playing a variety of instruments. Andrew was known for his laughter & mischievous silliness in his younger years.
There will be a private family service held in Andrew's honor. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family respectfully requests donations to South Bay Teen Challenge in Andrew's honor please. Please mail to PO Box 24309, San Jose, CA 95154 (please put in memory of William Andrew Arnbrister).
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 23, 2019