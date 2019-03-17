William Avril Heller

August 8, 1927 – March 15, 2019

Atherton

Bill Heller, 91, died on Friday, March 15, 2019 at his home in Atherton, CA of Parkinson's-related complications. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Susan Heller, sons Peter and Daniel Heller, daughter Laura Heller Lauder and five grandchildren: Alexandra, Zachary, Eliana, Joshua and Jack.

Born and raised in Canton, Ohio, Bill attended Ohio State University where he was in the ZBT fraternity. He was drafted into the US Army in 1945, where he played the saxophone in the marching band, among other postings. After his army service, Bill completed his college education at Northwestern University in 1949, where he earned his degree in English, with a minor in Speech.

Upon graduation, Bill joined his father Paul Heller in the family business, Canton Barrel and Bag, which Paul had started shortly after Prohibition was lifted in 1933. The business provided white oak barrels to wine and whiskey businesses, mostly in the Americas. Bill worked with his father for over 35 years. He changed the name of the company to Canton Wood Products and grew the market by 20 more countries worldwide. Along the way, Bill developed beautiful, life-long friendships with many Japanese, Australian, Scottish, and Spanish coopers and a multitude of wine and whiskey-makers.

Bill was an avid jogger, tennis player, swimmer and cyclist, starting in his 30's when President Kennedy challenged Americans to get fit. Bill jogged for 57 years, often seen at the Stanford track until the age of 89. The swimming pool at the Palo Alto Jewish Community Center is named the Bill Heller Pool, and he swam there daily until age 86. The Gym at the Gideon Hausner Jewish Day School is named for Susan and Bill, as students exercise there daily, pleasing Bill to no end. His exercise increased the length and quality of his life.

Bill will be especially remembered by his 5 grandchildren as a warm, attentive and loving grandfather, always ready with stories of long ago and places far, far away.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in memory of Bill to one or both of his scholarship funds held at The Jewish Community Federation and Endowment Fund:

•The Bill Heller Memorial Bay Area Jewish Day School Scholarship Fund

•The Bill Heller Memorial Bay Area Preschool Scholarship Fund

Gifts will be split between the two funds, unless directed otherwise by the giver. Contributions may be made by check or by donor advised fund grant recommendation directed to:

The Jewish Community Federation and Endowment Fund

Attention: The Bill Heller Memorial Scholarship Fund(s)

121 Steuart Street

San Francisco, CA 94105

Funeral services will be held in Canton, Ohio where Bill will be placed next to his devoted parents, Mary and Paul Heller.





