William Becker
1933 - 2020
William Becker
87
San Carlos
William Becker, longtime resident of Redwood City and San Carlos, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was the son of Walter Danforth Becker and Joanne Hamsick of Chicago, Illinois. Joanne Hamsik raised her son Bill in Omaha, Nebraska from 1934-1950. Bill attended high school and graduated Creighton Prepatory School in Omaha, Nebraska in 1950. He went to college at Creighton University from 1951-56 and received his Bachelor's degree in Pharmacy and Master's degree in Biology. Bill was in the US Army for 4 years (1956-1960) as a Biochemist and stationed in Fort Baker, San Francisco, CA. After the army, Bill Becker started his own business, Brittan Pharmacy, in San Carlos in 1960. Bill Becker married Rosalie DuBois on April 18, 1963. Bill and Rosalie had 3 sons; William Martin Becker, Mark Ashley Becker and Jeffery Elliot Becker.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
