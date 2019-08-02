|
William Carter
5/24/1939-7/23/2019
Resident of Prunedale
William (Bill) Carter was born to Bernice Marshall and Ocie Carter in Tulsa, Oklahoma May 24th, 1939. He is survived by his wife Valerie, children Thomas, Jamil and Khalil Sr., three grandsons Luke, Miles and Khalil Jr., numerous nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, and friends. He attended SJSU where he wass active in the civil rights movement alongside Tommie Smith, John Carlos and Harry Edwards. After graduating he continued to work at SJSU. He was a mentor to countless students over the decades. Bill's greatest talent was making friends. He never met a stranger and made many friends wherever he went. He will be missed by all.
His funeral will be held on Friday August 2nd at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 457 N. White Rd, San Jose, CA 95127. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: Backstretch Rescue Backstretchrescue.org
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 2, 2019