William Charlson
Nov. 1, 1938 - Jan. 1, 2020
San Jose
William Samuel Charlson passed away on January 1st. He had fought health issues for many years after successfully beating cancer in 2003. He is remembered fondly by many for his eternal optimism and generosity.
William was born in San Jose and was a graduate of Willow Glen High School and UC Davis where he was member of Theta Xi. He is also veteran of the United States Coast Guard. William spent his career doing what he loved as a park ranger and superintendent for the Santa Clara County Parks Department. Following his retirement, his passion became creating Lillaskog Lodge on his property near Yosemite National Park. Bill joined AA in 1990 and felt that it gave him a second chance on life. He was active in supporting AA for the past 30 years and personally led the weekly meetings for the hearing impaired members.
William is survived by his wife, Sherral, his two daughters, Kathryn and Erika, and three grandchildren, Benjamin, Annika and Elsa.
Memorial services will be held January 18, 2020 at 1pm at Grace Baptist Church, 484 E San Fernando St, San Jose, CA 95112.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 11, 2020