William Chester Brasuell, Jr.
Resident of Key West, Florida
After graduating from MIT, Bill worked for many technology giants in the Bay Area throughout his career. He spent his adult life racing sailboats, skiing, traveling and indulging his love of literature. In 2001 Bill moved to Key West where he spent his retirement years drinking coffee and sipping top shelf whiskey by the ocean while keeping up with the latest technology trends. He is lovingly remembered and missed by his two daughters and son.
View the online memorial for William Chester Brasuell, Jr.
Resident of Key West, Florida
After graduating from MIT, Bill worked for many technology giants in the Bay Area throughout his career. He spent his adult life racing sailboats, skiing, traveling and indulging his love of literature. In 2001 Bill moved to Key West where he spent his retirement years drinking coffee and sipping top shelf whiskey by the ocean while keeping up with the latest technology trends. He is lovingly remembered and missed by his two daughters and son.
View the online memorial for William Chester Brasuell, Jr.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 24, 2020.