William Chester Brasuell, Jr.Resident of Key West, FloridaAfter graduating from MIT, Bill worked for many technology giants in the Bay Area throughout his career. He spent his adult life racing sailboats, skiing, traveling and indulging his love of literature. In 2001 Bill moved to Key West where he spent his retirement years drinking coffee and sipping top shelf whiskey by the ocean while keeping up with the latest technology trends. He is lovingly remembered and missed by his two daughters and son.