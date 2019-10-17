|
William "Bill" David Balandis
Resident of Roseville
William "Bill" David Balandis, 87, passed away October 7, 2019 surrounded by his wife and family after experiencing a heart attack as he worked in his beloved yard. Bill was born April 23, 1932 in Boston, MA. He joined the Air Force in 1951, where he met his first wife, Mary Watts. They were married in 1953 and lived in Santa Clara, CA as they raised their four children; Daniel (Sandra), Douglas, Sharon (Greg), Judith (Danny).
Bill married his second wife, Delores "Dodee" Kimzey in 1980. They added her 5 children to their family. Bill worked at NASA in Mountain View for 33 years until he retired in 1988 and moved to Penn Valley, CA. Bill and Dodee moved to Roseville in 2014. He is survived by his wife of 39 years,1 sister, 3 children, 5 stepchildren, 21 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his son, Douglas; grandson, John; 2 sisters; and his parents. We will miss him dearly, however; the love he gave all of us will continue to grow
Bill's life will be honored on October 18, 2019, 12 noon at Reichert's Funeral Home, 7320 Auburn Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.reichertsfuneral.com.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 17, 2019