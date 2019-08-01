|
|
William Douglas Law
December 17, 1919 – March 18, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Bill Law, 99, died peacefully on March 18, 2019 after a short illness.
Bill was born to Neva and Sydney Law in St. Paul, MN. The family moved to Exeter, CA where Bill and his brothers Tom, Jim, and Jack grew up happily enjoying the small town. Bill graduated from Exeter High School in 1937 where his father taught chemistry and was the vice-principal. Bill was a star tennis player and continued the sport while attending Visalia Community College. He graduated from UC Berkeley in December of 1941 with an accounting degree and immediately was drafted into the Army.
Bill served in the Army in Europe from 1942-1945, then joined the reserves and was called up for the Korean War in 1951 where he was stationed in Texas for one year. During WW II he served in a hospital unit as a registrar close to the action in Belgium. Bill met Lorraine Tartagha at a USO dance in Brooklyn, NY and they married after the war on September 8, 1945.
Bill convinced Lorraine to move to California in 1945. They lived in Oakland, then San Bruno for 12 years with son Doug and daughter Sue. Bill wanted to move somewhere warmer and the family moved to San Jose in 1961. Bill retired from Mark Thomas Civil Engineering and spent many years traveling and enjoying life with his wife. Bill and Lorraine loved to travel and tried to visit every state and as much of the world as they could. They passed their "wanderlust" to their children and grandchildren.
Bill was active in Boy Scouts, Elks, St. Basil's, SIRS, poker, bridge, AARP, and Millpond Social Club. He loved his family, roses, exercising, swimming, stocks, Denny's, going to plays, and eating out. He was very supportive of his kids and grandkids in anything they wanted to do.
Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lorraine in 2013 and his brothers Tom and Jim. He is survived by his son Doug (Sandie Hartzie) and daughter Sue (Gary Chronert), granddaughters Chrissy and Mandy, and his youngest brother, Jack, along with many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service for family was already held.
Please join us for a celebration of Bill's 99 years on Saturday, August 3 from 2-7 PM at Millpond Mobile Home Clubhouse (Curtner and Canoas Gardens). Dress casual and bring some memories of Bill.
Please consider donating in memory of Bill to the Friends of the San Jose Municipal Rose Garden, 1375 Emory St., San Jose, CA 95126.
View the online memorial for William Douglas Law
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 1, 2019