William Drummond
Dec. 25, 1942 - Jan. 17, 2020
Cupertino
William Eric Drummond (Bill), a long-time resident of Mountain View, died on 17 Jan 2020 at The Forum, Cupertino CA from complications of metastasized bladder cancer. He was 77 years old and had lived with bladder cancer since 1992. Bill was born in 1942 in Colorado Springs CO to Captain Everett Drummond (US Army) and Florence Erickson Drummond. When his father went to the European Theater in 1944, he and his mother lived for a year in Alexandria MN with his grandfather Oscar Erickson. Bill spent most summers in Alexandria and will be buried there in the Kinkead Cemetery.
In 1945 his family moved to Oak Lawn IL where Bill spent his youth. He was a well-rounded young man with ambition, intelligence and energy. Bill earned the rank of Eagle Scout before he was 14, was elected to the Order of the Arrow, attended a junior leader training program at Philmont Scout Ranch. In high school he placed first at the Illinois Junior Academy of Science event, was elected as the Outstanding Senior Boy and was active in 3 sports. Bill earned scholarships to Northwestern University's Technological Institute in Evanston IL. While there, he participated in a co-op program with Motorola and invented a "Deflection System with Linerity Correction Network" for which Motorola received a patent. Graduating with distinction in 1965 from Northwestern with a BS degree in Electrical Engineering, Bill was awarded a scholarship to attend Stanford University. During his time there he received his MS degree (1967) and, with an HP fellowship, completed his PHD (1971) in Electrical Engineering. His PHD thesis: "Characteristics of High Purity Germanium and Silicon Radiation Detectors".
Before finishing his PHD, Bill began working at Nuclear Semiconductor Inc (NSI) in Menlo Park developing semiconductor devices called lithium drifted silicon detectors for measurements of x-ray spectra. Bill's work helped make NSI a performance leader in the field. Over his 34-year career with them, the company changed names and he rose from R&D Engineer to General Manager. He was a mentor to many over the years. Bill retired from Spectrace in 2004, spending time doing things he loved: traveling, being with friends and family, fine dining, dancing, listening to music, exploring, solving problems, collecting and being at his beloved Lake Carlos in Alexandria, MN.
Bill, a bachelor, is survived by his girlfriend Connie Choi, sister Katherine Allen, brother James Drummond, his 3 nieces Christine, Kara, Erika, 1 nephew Brian, 1 great niece and 4 great nephews. He will be sorely missed and will be remembered as the kind, considerate, loving man that he was, who was full of positivity and saw problems as opportunities.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 14, 2020