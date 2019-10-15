|
William Duryea
Los Altos
On September 17, 2019, William moved from this realm into the pure land of infinite light. He was many things - a horse whisperer, a surfer, a monk, a lover of plants, a storyteller, a traveler, a collector of Buddhas, a shaman, a caregiver, and a jokester, but in the end he was only humble and full of love.
He is survived by wife Carol/Karuna, sons Yamal & A.J. (Christine), daughter Jahnava, his pop Bill Sr., brothers Michael (Debbie) & Dennis (Donna), and four awesome grandkids.
Private services have been held. Family requests no flowers or koden.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 15, 2019