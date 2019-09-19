|
|
William E. Hawkins
April 6, 1923- Sept. 11, 2019
Hollister
William E. "Bill" Hawkins passed away at his home surrounded by his family at the age of 96 on September 11, 2019.
Born in San Francisco, CA he was brought home to the family cattle ranch in Hollister.
He attended Ausaymas Grammar School and San Benito High School. He was Vice-President of Association Boys Students 1938-1940 and recognized by the Scholastic Federation 1938-1940, as well as playing right guard on the "Lightweight" football team until a knee injury ended his football.
Bill attended University of California at Berkeley and became a member of Phi Gamma Delta "Fiji's". During his Freshman year received the "Outstanding Freshman" award from the Daily Californian. In 1943 he had to move out of the fraternity house because he had joined the Navy V-12 program. At that point he was sent to the Supply Depot in San Diego – just 12 units short to graduate. But in 1944 they sent him to Harvard University to complete his degree. Cal recognized the semester at Harvard and awarded him his diploma that arrived through the mail while he was in Naples, Italy with the Navy.
He was stationed on a destroyer escort ship, making four trips across the Atlantic Ocean. He was honorably discharged in 1946 after achieving the rank of Lieutenant JG.
He returned to Hollister to help with the family cattle ranch which he eventually managed until his retirement in 2008.
Bill has been a member of the San Benito County Cattlemen's Association and the California Farm Bureau since 1948. He was a member of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association for over 60 yrs, a past member and director of the San Benito Saddle Horse Association for over 40 yrs, the 33rd District Agriculture Association and the Hollister Elks Lodge during the 1950's and 60's, the Farm Bureau Board of Directors from 1948-1951 and SIRS since 2002.
He was a North County Joint Union School District Board of Trustees member for 25 years.
Bill enjoyed fishing, skiing and the numerous adventures with family and friends, especially Hawaii.
He was a loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was active in his children's activities, but never missed a school or sporting event of his grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Thomas B. Hawkins and Helen W. Hawkins. His wife Marion Nash Hawkins. He leaves behind his daughters, Karen Hawkins Rogers, Deborah Rossmann (Kirk), grandchildren Stefanie Tilley (Aaron), Sarah Cooper (Thomas), Sheryl Goularte (Lance), Chase Rogers, Ashley Rogers and great-grandchildren Owen and Ryanne Tilley, Ryker Goularte, Ashton and Aspen Rogers and Baby Cooper.
Warmest and most heartfelt thanks are extended to his caregivers Leticia Solorio and Kim Galvan.
Funeral services will be Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10 AM at Grunnagle Ament Nelson Funeral Home, Hollister.
The family asks that if you wish, donations can be made to San Benito Saddle Horse Association, Hazel Hawkins Hospital or a .
View the online memorial for William E. Hawkins
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 19, 2019