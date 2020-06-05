William Eckerline
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Eckerline
Feb 17, 1936 - May 28, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Bill was born in Poughkeepsie, NY to William, Sr. and Katharine Eckerline. Bill graduated from Union College, Schenectady, NY in 1958 and relocated to New Jersey where Bill worked for the US Army Signal Corps. Bill then worked at GTE Government Systems, Mountain View, CA 24 years before retiring as an engineering manager. Bill is survived by Betty, his wife of 63 years; daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Ron Case; his grandsons Tyler & Kevin; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a charity of your choice.


View the online memorial for William Eckerline

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved