William Eckerline
Feb 17, 1936 - May 28, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Bill was born in Poughkeepsie, NY to William, Sr. and Katharine Eckerline. Bill graduated from Union College, Schenectady, NY in 1958 and relocated to New Jersey where Bill worked for the US Army Signal Corps. Bill then worked at GTE Government Systems, Mountain View, CA 24 years before retiring as an engineering manager. Bill is survived by Betty, his wife of 63 years; daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Ron Case; his grandsons Tyler & Kevin; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a charity of your choice.
View the online memorial for William Eckerline
Feb 17, 1936 - May 28, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Bill was born in Poughkeepsie, NY to William, Sr. and Katharine Eckerline. Bill graduated from Union College, Schenectady, NY in 1958 and relocated to New Jersey where Bill worked for the US Army Signal Corps. Bill then worked at GTE Government Systems, Mountain View, CA 24 years before retiring as an engineering manager. Bill is survived by Betty, his wife of 63 years; daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Ron Case; his grandsons Tyler & Kevin; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a charity of your choice.
View the online memorial for William Eckerline
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 5, 2020.