St Andrew's Episcopal Church
13601 Saratoga Ave
Saratoga, CA 95070
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church
13601 Saratoga Ave.,
Saratoga , CA
William Emerich Tarr Ph.D.


1927 - 2019
William Emerich Tarr Ph.D. Obituary
William Emerich Tarr, PhD
Sept. 9, 1927 - June 17, 2019
San Jose
Emeritus Faculty, Diablo Valley College
Bill passed away on June 17, after 15 years of poor health. Well-read; witty, loved sailing, history, teaching, singing, and the NFL. Sang with SF Bach Choir, the Santa Clara Chorale, Saint Andrew's Choir. Survived by wife, Lois Shimizu Tarr; beloved daughters, Jesakka Tarr (Diana Souverbielle) and Annemarie Scott (Steven); Joyce Tarr, mother of Jesakka. Also niece, Marijane Rockers with daughters Stefanie and Tess; nephew, Ron Tarr (Bonnie). In lieu of flowers, please kindly make any donation in Bill's memory to The Choir (in memo) at Saint Andrew's Episcopal or the . A memorial will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12 pm, Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, 13601 Saratoga Ave., Saratoga 95070


View the online memorial for William Emerich Tarr, PhD
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 28, 2019
