William Emerich Tarr, PhD
Sept. 9, 1927 - June 17, 2019
San Jose
Emeritus Faculty, Diablo Valley College
Bill passed away on June 17, after 15 years of poor health. Well-read; witty, loved sailing, history, teaching, singing, and the NFL. Sang with SF Bach Choir, the Santa Clara Chorale, Saint Andrew's Choir. Survived by wife, Lois Shimizu Tarr; beloved daughters, Jesakka Tarr (Diana Souverbielle) and Annemarie Scott (Steven); Joyce Tarr, mother of Jesakka. Also niece, Marijane Rockers with daughters Stefanie and Tess; nephew, Ron Tarr (Bonnie). In lieu of flowers, please kindly make any donation in Bill's memory to The Choir (in memo) at Saint Andrew's Episcopal or the . A memorial will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12 pm, Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, 13601 Saratoga Ave., Saratoga 95070
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 28, 2019