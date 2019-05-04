William "Bud" Frank Voisinet

February 10, 1935 ~ April 23, 2019

Resident of San Jose and Lake Tahoe

William "Bud" Frank Voisinet, 84, died April 23, 2019 in Campbell, CA. Bud was born on February 10, 1935 in Tonawanda, New York, to Ruth and Howard Voisinet, and married Ann Wilson (April 17, 1936 - February 6, 2015) on April 16, 1955. He graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1957 and went on to have a successful 30 year career as a Defense Engineer at several companies in Santa Clara County. Bud was the proud patriarch to 9 children, 14 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. He was an Eagle Scout, active in Boy Scouts of America and dedicated to the Catholic Church. Ever the adventurer and always on the go; Bud was an avid tinkerer, downhill skier, hiker, biker, snowmobiler, water skier and international traveler. A Memorial Mass will be held on May 13, at 9:30 am, at Saint Thomas of Canterbury Church, 1522 McCoy Ave, San Jose, CA 95130. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the at .





