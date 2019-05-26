William Fullerton

Oct. 14, 1925 - May 1, 2019

Resident of Sunnyvale

William "Bill" Fullerton

Bill was born in farm country in Walla Walla Washington. He was a WW II and Korean War Navy veteran who retired after 20 years of service to his country. He served on Aircraft Carriers and later in Helicopter squadrons and for most of the rest of his life regularly attended squadron reunions. After the Navy, Bill worked in the defense industry on spy satellites and then completed his career by working on the Hubble Space Telescope. He spent his free time camping, motorcycle riding and water skiing. After retiring from Perkin-Elmer, Bill enjoyed traveling with the love of his life, Jayne, and together they visited 33 countries, all 50 states (40 trips to Hawaii) and thoroughly lived life to the fullest. His love of golf saw him through 93 years of tee times! Bill made friends that have lasted a full and fun lifetime. He is well loved and respected by his family and all of his wonderful friends. He will be missed by one and all.

Bill is survived by his devoted children: Erin "Pene" Corriea (Jack) of Minden, Raymond Scott Fullerton of Los Gatos, Tim Fullerton (Kathy) of San Jose, Terry Fullerton of Sunnyvale, 7 wonderful grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Bill will be laid to rest at Ivy cemetery in Prescott Washington joining his lifelong love, Jayne, for eternity.

Friends and family are invited to a "Celebration of Life" on June 29th from 1 – 4 pm at the family home.





View the online memorial for William Fullerton Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary