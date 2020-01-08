|
|
William Geisler
Mar. 31, 1929 - Dec. 29, 2019
Lincoln
William Howard Geisler passed peacefully at home, surrounded by people who care about him. He joins his wife of 50 years, Susan Geisler who passed 15 months prior. Bill is survived by his two children, Heidi and Jeff and four grandchildren, Sarah, Nathan, Lena and Will. Bill was born and raised in San Jose to William Herman and Jane (Edwards) Geisler. His only sibling Jane Arden (Geisler) Felix, passed away in February of 2019. Bill attended Lincoln High School in San Jose and graduated with a B.S. in Pharmacy from Idaho State. After college, Bill entered the Army and was discharged as a first lieutenant in 1955. He then began his career as a pharmacist of which 30 years were spent working for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. During these years Bill met the love of his life Susan. Together they raised two children and lived in a lovely home on Westgate avenue in San Jose for 32 years. Bill's pastimes included golf at the San Jose Country club, photography and reading. In 2001 they moved to Lincoln CA where they continued to pursue their passions and also spent more time together exploring the Sierra Nevada and traveling. Bill lived a full and good life. He will always be remembered for his kindness, sincerity, sense of humor and his devotion to family and friends. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 11th, 2pm at St. Michael's Independent Catholic Church, 6440 King Road, Loomis, CA.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 8, 2020