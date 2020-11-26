1/1
William Henry Burr Jr.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Henry Burr, Jr.
December 21, 1929 - November 5, 2020
Previous resident of Monte Sereno
William was born in Maryville, MO, son of Zenebee Burr and William H. Burr, Sr. He graduated from Maryville High School; received a degree from the University of Missouri School of Journalism in 1952. After four years in the Air Force he worked for IBM for 34 years, with ten years in the Federal Systems Division, Owego, NY and 24 years at the IBM San Jose and Santa Teresa sites in Communications. He is survived by his wife, Marie, of 69 years, three children, Jeannette Marie Smith, (Michael), Manor, TX, Virginia Kay Leitner, (Steven), Fremont, CA and William Harry Burr, (Charlene), Silverdale, WA; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is predeceased by three sisters. Private interment at Irvington Memorial Cemetery, Fremont, CA.


View the online memorial for William Henry Burr, Jr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved