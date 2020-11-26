William Henry Burr, Jr.December 21, 1929 - November 5, 2020Previous resident of Monte SerenoWilliam was born in Maryville, MO, son of Zenebee Burr and William H. Burr, Sr. He graduated from Maryville High School; received a degree from the University of Missouri School of Journalism in 1952. After four years in the Air Force he worked for IBM for 34 years, with ten years in the Federal Systems Division, Owego, NY and 24 years at the IBM San Jose and Santa Teresa sites in Communications. He is survived by his wife, Marie, of 69 years, three children, Jeannette Marie Smith, (Michael), Manor, TX, Virginia Kay Leitner, (Steven), Fremont, CA and William Harry Burr, (Charlene), Silverdale, WA; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is predeceased by three sisters. Private interment at Irvington Memorial Cemetery, Fremont, CA.