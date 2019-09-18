|
Brother William J. Farrell, S.M.
Brother William J. Farrell, S.M., a member of the Marianists (Society of Mary) passed away on September 12, 2019. Bro. Bill was born on September 16, 1944 to John and Edna (McCarthy) Farrell. He is survived by his brother John Farrell and niece Sally (Rowlands) Farrell and nephews John and Stephen Farrell.
Bro. Bill entered the Marianist Novitiate in Santa Cruz, California in 1959. A year later he professed his first vows as a Marianist on August 15, 1963, and final vows in 1968. Following the completion of his undergraduate studies he began teaching at Marianist schools, St. Louis School in Honolulu, Junipero Serra High School, Gardena, California and Chaminade College Prep in West Hills, California. He served as a class room teacher, Dean of Students and Principal.
Bro. Bill always had a deep desire to serve the marginalized members of society. He was part of the prison ministry staff for the Diocese of San Jose and worked with Hispanic programs at St. Maria Goretti Parish. For the last twenty years he devoted himself with the Marianist missionary work in Guatamala.
A vigil ceremony will be held at the Marianist Chapel in Cupertino at 4:45 p.m., Monday, September 16, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated the next day at 10:00 a.m., followed by burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos. Memorials may be made to the Marianist Province of the United States; 4425 West Pine Boulevard; St. Louis, MO 63108.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 18, 2019