William James "Bill" Del Biaggio, Jr.
May 31, 1940 - May 2, 2020
Resident of San Jose
William James "Bill" Del Biaggio, Jr. was a wonderful father and brother, amazing husband, and extraordinary grandfather. He was a giant in the San Jose community and a gentleman who walked in God's shoes.
With the exception of his college years playing football for the University of Oregon, Bill Del Biaggio, Jr. lived his entire life in San Jose. In 1965 he met his future wife, Helen, while vacationing in Hawaii. They married in April of 1966 and remained together until her passing in 2014, just shy of fifty years.
His love for the Santa Clara Valley and its community is what drove him, and his mark on the Valley will be felt for generations to come. After a short stint in the National Guard, Bill started his professional life in 1963 alongside his father, Boots, at Santa Clara Valley Beer Distributors, a company his father founded in 1952. In the nearly 30 years he spent as general manager in the family business, Bill formed relationships with small businesses and family-owned companies that would be the catalyst for his second act, founding Heritage Bank of Commerce.
In 1994 he helped found the bank based on the principle of family. He saw a need for a community bank that catered to family businesses, with practices and characteristics passed down from one generation to the next, hence the name "Heritage." As a founding member of the bank, he served as its original Chairman. During his time on the Board, the holding company, Heritage Commerce Corporation, was formed. For a period of time, he acted as Interim CEO. In 2017, shortly after retiring from Heritage Bank, Bill joined the executive team at California Bank of Commerce. Lauded as "one of the premiere bankers in Silicon Valley," he most recently served as Executive Vice President, Managing Director for the San Jose region at CBC.
Bill lived a rich and productive life, and much of that fullness involved his humble and very intentional service to the community. He was a man of prayer and embraced the religious values his parents shared with him as they looked to St. Patrick School and Bellarmine Preparatory School to form his early years. A proud alumnus (and valedictorian) of the Bellarmine class of 1958, he was one of the original members of the Alumni Council and was inducted into the Bellarmine Hall of Fame twice: Athletics (1986) and Business (2019).
A tireless philanthropist for all causes, Bill has been President of the Guadalupe River Park & Gardens, the San Jose Police Foundation and Via Services. Bill served as a Director of The Daughters of Charity Health System, as well as Presentation and Notre Dame High Schools in San Jose. He served as member of the board of directors and as a foundation trustee for Rotary Club of San Jose. He worked closely with Family Supportive Housing, Unity Care, History San Jose, American Diabetes Association, Diocese of San Jose and the Santa Clara County Boy Scouts of America. And in the year 2000, Bill helped establish Holy Spirit School in Almaden.
Above all else, Bill's passion was his five grandchildren. His face lit up brightest when sharing stories about them, and more than anything he loved attending their events (and there were many). As a fixture in the bleachers, no matter youth league soccer match or varsity football championship, all were met with equal intensity.
Just shy of his 80th birthday, with his children by his side, on Saturday May 2 this exceptional man peacefully passed away. He was preceded in death by his parents Boots and Kay, wife Helen and brother-in-law Ron McGee. He is survived by his two siblings, sister Karen McGee and brother Jim Del Biaggio and his wife Debra; by sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Don Peter; by his sons and daughters-in-law, Boots III and Heather and Nicholas and Deanna; and by his beloved grandchildren; Boots IV, Chase, Nick, Andrew, and Alexandra Del Biaggio.
In accordance with current County guidelines, a service with immediate family in attendance is scheduled for Sunday May 31 at 2:00 pm and will be available for the public to live-stream at holyspiritchurch.org and facebook.com/HSParish/. A celebration of Bill's life will be scheduled when larger gatherings are permitted.
May you find comfort in your memories of this wonderful man. As all who knew him have said, "We shall not his equal again." Memorial gifts would be made welcome by any of the aforementioned non-profit institutions.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 8, 2020.