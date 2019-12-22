Mercury News Obituaries
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Peninsula Covenant Church
3560 Farm Hill Blvd.
Redwood City, CA
William James Wilkins


1960 - 2019
William James Wilkins Obituary
William James Wilkins
Sept.1, 1960 - Nov. 27, 2019
Redwood City
Bill Wilkins was born in Palo Alto, California to Earl and Teresa Wilkins. He has been a resident of Kainos Home and Training Center for Developmentally Disabled Adults since 1983.
Bill was full of life, joy, humor and kindness. He loved WrestleMania, SF 49ers, SF Giants, Batman, Godzilla, Subway, IHOP and in recent years the calmness of coloring.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Teresa Wilkins and brother-in-law Mark Young.
Bill is survived by his brother Greg (Denise) Wilkins of Idaho, Patty Pimentel of Santa Rosa and Ruby Young of Stockton. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Bill leaves behind a large and loving family at Kainos.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish, the family suggests donations in Bill's memory to Kainos, 3631 Jefferson, Redwood City, CA 94062.
The family would like to thank the amazing staff of the Sequoia Hospital ICU Unit and extend our love and gratitude to "our family" at Kainos.
Bill will always remain with us.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30AM on Saturday January 25, 2020 at Peninsula Covenant Church 3560 Farm Hill Blvd. Redwood City, CA 94061. If so desired, wear fun or crazy socks in memory of Bill.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 22, 2019
