1/1
William "Bill" Johnson M.D.
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Johnson, M.D.
April 7, 1926 - June 4, 2020
Former resident of Los Gatos
Bill Johnson passed away on June 4th in Medford, Oregon. He hailed from Ohio, graduated from the University of Kansas and attended Northwestern University medical school. He married Martha (Mig) Shorney in 1953 and moved to San Francisco to intern.
In 1957, Bill served in the Air Force before entering private practice in 1959. Bill was a "people person" to his core. Over 40 years, he had an estimated 150,000 patient encounters in his adopted home of Los Gatos. He kept in touch with patients, colleagues and staff for the rest of his life. Bill was a Rotary Club member, an athlete and musician. In 1993, he retired yet did locum tenens work for six years. He enriched many lives throughout his career.
The Johnsons retired to Medford in 1999. Friends will remember him for his sense of humor, zest for life and unending curiosity.
Bill is survived by his wife, sister and brother-in-law, his three children, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Gravesite services were held in Ludington, Michigan. Donations can be made to the Rogue Valley Manor Foundation or the Rogue Valley Symphony.


View the online memorial for William "Bill" Johnson, M.D.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved