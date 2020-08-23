William "Bill" Johnson, M.D.April 7, 1926 - June 4, 2020Former resident of Los GatosBill Johnson passed away on June 4th in Medford, Oregon. He hailed from Ohio, graduated from the University of Kansas and attended Northwestern University medical school. He married Martha (Mig) Shorney in 1953 and moved to San Francisco to intern.In 1957, Bill served in the Air Force before entering private practice in 1959. Bill was a "people person" to his core. Over 40 years, he had an estimated 150,000 patient encounters in his adopted home of Los Gatos. He kept in touch with patients, colleagues and staff for the rest of his life. Bill was a Rotary Club member, an athlete and musician. In 1993, he retired yet did locum tenens work for six years. He enriched many lives throughout his career.The Johnsons retired to Medford in 1999. Friends will remember him for his sense of humor, zest for life and unending curiosity.Bill is survived by his wife, sister and brother-in-law, his three children, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Gravesite services were held in Ludington, Michigan. Donations can be made to the Rogue Valley Manor Foundation or the Rogue Valley Symphony.