William (Bill) L. Wells
March 14, 1932 - Aug. 28, 2019
Cupertion
Bill Wells, passed a way wednesday, 8.28.19, in the comfort of his long time home, with his loving family. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Lynett Wells, two daughters, Malyn and Dawn Wells, Daughter-in-Law, Ann Marie Bucholtz, and granddaughter, Vallory Grant. As well as, his cousin, Wells & Betty Lang, of San Diego. Bill had many nieces, nephews and friends in addition, that will miss his company and love.
Bill was born in San Mateo in March of 1932 and continued to be a long time resident until enlisting in the air force, during the Korean War. After serving, Bill returned to San Mateo and meet the love of his life, Lynett Laughlin and married her in San Mateo in July of 1957. When it was decided to start a family, Bill and Lynett moved to Cupertino and resided in the same home for more than 55 years, where he passed away.
Bill was an outstanding artist and craftsman. He owned his own cabinet shop, Plastics Unlimited, for many years, and sold out to his partners and started his 2nd career in mold making and model building later in life. Bill was intrigued by his daughter, Malyn's, model building career at NASA and decided to follow in her foot steps & became an accomplished model builder at Lockheed. As a result, he held many security clearances. He enjoyed model building at Lockheed from 1982 until his retirement in 2002.
Upon his retirement, Bill and Lynett traveled cross country to visit friends and family, and a long time bucket list destination of Bill's, Australia & New Zealand. Bill also enjoyed golf, and a drink with the regulars at Paul and Eddie's.
Bill will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A celebration of life will be held on Oct. 5th at 1pm at Sycamore Picnic Area, 11401 Stevens Canyon Road, Cupertino, near Stevens Creek Reservoir.
