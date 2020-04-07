|
William Lee "Bill" McIlroy
May 31, 1924 - April 3, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale, CA
William Lee "Bill" McIlroy went to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, April 3, 2020 after a long and full life. Bill was born at home on the family farm at Cass, Arkansas to William Christopher and Ida Faye Weaver McIlroy.
Bill was predeceased by his loving wife of sixty five years Mary Helen Moore McIlroy. Bill and Mary, of Cushing Oklahoma, married on July 1, 1948. He was also predeceased by his parents, his sister Theresa Faye McIlroy Towner of Fairfield, Ca. and his brother Grady McIlroy of Alameda, Ca.
Bill is survived by his son William Christopher McIlroy of Santa Rosa, Ca., Grandchildren Simon A. McIlroy and wife Michelle of Burbank, Ca. with Great Grandchildren Sophie, Beatrix, Annabelle, and Abigail, Granddaughter Crystal Lyn McIlroy of Elk Grove, Ca. with Great Grandson Liam, Grandson Nicholas Kyle Wilson of Sparks Nevada with Great Grandson Brayden; his daughter Lucy Margaret Warren of Santa Clara, Ca. and Grandson Joseph Daniel Warren of Santa Clara, Ca.; and son Matthew Lee and wife Barbara Lee Nordt McIlroy of Sunnyvale, Ca., Grandchildren Charles Patrick McIlroy of Prairie Grove Ark. with Great Grandchildren Barrett Grady and Blakely Rose and their Mother, Kristin Michelle Lindsey McIlroy of Fayetteville, Ark., and Grandson, Daniel Edward and wife Tracie Schmidt of Medina, Ohio with Great Grandchildren Layla and Nathan; and special Nephew David A. McIlroy of Pleasant Hill, Ca. Bill is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, and California.
Bill was baptized as a Southern Baptist at the first Southern Baptist Church in Ozark, Arkansas. He was a deacon there, superintendent of Sunday schools, and taught the young adults and college and career classes.
Bill attended eighteen one and two room rural country schools in Franklin County, Ark., graduated from Ozark High School in Ozark, Ark., and entered Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, Ark. at fifteen years old. An athlete, he played football and baseball for Ozark H.S. and Arkansas Tech. He was also a AAU and Golden Gloves boxer for the Ark. Tech Wonder Boy's. He boxed for the Second Marine Corps Div. during WW II and played Semi-Pro football after the war for the Crockett Rockets in Crockett, Ca. from 1948 to 1951.
Bill was a Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts leader. He coached for the Sunnyvale Serra Little League and Senior League. He also coached for the Cupertino Babe Ruth and Senior Babe Ruth Leagues. For many years he was a Little League umpire.
Bill was a farmer/rancher in Arkansas, a bridge maintenance and structural steel Foreman for Caltrans, and a bridge inspector for the Arkansas Highway Department. He spent 42 years as a bridge man. He also taught first aid, bridge work, management and administration, and mathematics in adult education. While working on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, he was the first to integrate it. He was a member of the Arkansas Cattleman's Assoc. and the Arkansas Farm Bureau.
During WW II, Bill served in the US Navy, with the 1st, 2nd, and 5th Marine Divisions, and with the USNI. He was a hospital corpsman with school at Balboa Park, San Diego, Ca., received Marine Raider training at Camp Elliot, and further training at Camp Pendleton. He served at Guadalcanal, Eniwetok, Saipan, Tinian, and Okinawa. As he said, I had many D Days." He and Grady were both slated for the invasion of Japan but were saved by the dropping of the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He landed at Nagasaki and served later at Miyazaki. He then saw USNI service through April, 1946. He was a disabled US veteran and a life member of the DAV.
Those who remember Bill will remember his love of dogs and in particular, his Belgian Shepherd, Big, His Doberman Pinscher, Nitro, and his Border Collie, Maggie. All three dogs made numerous trips with him between California and Arkansas. They all worked with him on the farm herding cattle, horses, and pigs. Maggie was trained to obey commands in Japanese.
Bill was a lifelong marksman and hunter. He grew up hunting for food to feed the family during the depression with his .22 rifle. He later hunted fished in Ca. and Ark. Teaching his extended family to do so. He enjoyed deep sea fishing as well.
Most of all, Bill loved being with people. He made friends everywhere and enjoyed telling his tales. He touched many lives.
Private Family Services will be held at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY in Sunnyvale, CA on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. Viewing at Shaffer Funeral Home Ozark, Arkansas on Wednesday, April 14, 2020 and Thursday morning, with Graveside Services at Highland Cemetery in Ozark, Arkansas on April 16, 2020 at 2:00PM.
