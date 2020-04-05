|
|
William M. Humphrey Jr.
August 8, 1933 - April 1, 2020
Resident of San Jose
William M. Humphrey Jr., 86, of San Jose, California passed away on April 1, 2020, with his loving wife at his side. He was born in Earle, Arkansas on August 8, 1933 and was one of 15 children. He was honored to serve in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954, during the Korean War, and remembered his military service with great pride. He married the love of his life, Marilyn, in 1953. Besides having an avid interest in WWII, he loved flying. He held both a private and commercial Pilot license, an instrument rating, as well as a Flight Instructor's license for many decades. He also formed a flying club named Angels Nine. He was fortunate enough to have had two different airplanes in his life, and each one of them brought him great joy. Even when he wasn't up in the sky flying, his eyes were always looking to the heavens to watch the planes go by. He loved his three daughters and dedicated his life to raising them in a safe, secure, and loving environment. Once the children were grown, he still enjoyed bringing the family together at his home in Lake Tahoe, for his family meant the world to him.
He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. He always had wonderful stories to tell and those fond memories will help his spirit live on in our hearts. All are comforted in knowing that he has his wings again. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Marilyn Humphrey, his three daughters: Leslie Stainton and husband Jeff Stainton, Gail Sloan Laudenslager and her husband John Laudenslager, Kelly Rhodes, three grandchildren: Steven Stainton and his wife Danielle, Audrey Rhodes Market and her husband Bryan, Brittany Rhodes, and three great grandchildren: Taylor Stainton, Aiden Stainton and Josephine Market. Private services with military honors will be held.
View the online memorial for William M. Humphrey Jr.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 5, 2020