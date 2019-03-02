Services Prince of Peace Lutheran Chr 12770 Saratoga Ave Saratoga, CA 95070 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Prince of Peace Lutheran Church 12770 Saratoga Avenue Saratoga , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for William McHugh Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William McHugh

William Dennis McHugh passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, after a brief but unexpected illness. He suffered multiple strokes and heart attacks in December and January, which were unfortunately not diagnosed before he was finally admitted to the hospital where he underwent six surgeries in thirty days.

Bill was born in Brooklyn, New York, and attended school there until his senior year in high school, when his family moved to Santa Maria, California. Bill finished his high school education at Santa Maria High, attended Junior college at Allan Hancock College where he served as student body president. He went on to graduate cum laude with a BA from San Jose State University in 1970. He obtained his JD summa cum laude from Santa Clara University School of Law in 1974 and was admitted to the State Bar of California that same year. Not content with just their California bar admissions, Bill and wife Cammie Chen took and passed the Hawaii bar exam together and were admitted to practice in that state in 2006.

Bill practiced law at various private law firms in San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties, including Berliner Cohen in San Jose from 1981-1985. In the mid-1980s, Bill started his own civil litigation law firm in downtown San Jose, the Law Offices of William D. McHugh. In 1997, Bill and Cammie joined their practices as McHugh & Chen. In one of Bill's most significant cases, and of which he was most proud, he fought for environmental protections for a portion of Fall River in Northern California, along which development was being sought. Through his efforts, including a published appellate court case that he won, Shasta County was found to have violated the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) when it approved rezoning for residential development. In 2015, Bill and Cammie transitioned their civil litigation practice to a mediation practice (www.conflictmediate.com). Most recently, Bill served the greater community mediating cases and the religious community mediating and resolving church and other disputes.

Bill was dedicated to his profession and served on the Board of Trustees and various committees for the Santa Clara County Bar Association. He volunteered as a fee arbitrator and served as a Judge Pro Tem and as an Early Neutral Evaluator for the Santa Clara County Superior Court. He mentored young attorneys and he enjoyed coaching mock trial teams.

Bill was a patron of the arts. He loved music and was a Board Member of San Jose Chamber Orchestra. He joined the choir at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and was an active member of that church for over 25 years. He was devoted to his church and served in various leadership roles, including President of the Church Council.

Bill loved the outdoors and relished time spent with Cammie at their homes in Strawberry, California, and in Kauai, Hawaii. Bill also enjoyed a number of sports, including surfing, golfing and skiing. Bill was a history buff. He was a member of a somewhat unique group of war gamers who regularly met to learn and play new rules of various battles from different eras and nations of the world. Two summers ago, Bill travelled to London to attend a war game convention. He also travelled each year to Pennsylvania for such conventions.

Bill was fastidious about his appearance and attracted friends easily. His smile, generosity, wit, intelligence, font of knowledge, sense of humor and compassion will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Bill is survived by his wife Cammie Chen; his brother Ronald McHugh; his beloved dog, Mozart; his mother-in-law, Paula Chen; his sisters-in-law, Connie Chen, Cacie Mularchuk (Paul), and Candie Reuter; brother-in-law, Chris Chen; and nieces, Cassie Reuter and Chloe Hazen. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Madeline McHugh.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life in the Aloha spirit for Bill on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11am, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 12770 Saratoga Avenue, Saratoga, California.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in memory of Bill may be made to San Jose Chamber Orchestra – Memorial for Bill McHugh (1034 Bennett Way, San Jose, CA 95125) or Prince of Peace Lutheran Church - Music Fund (12770 Saratoga Avenue, Saratoga, California).





