Visitation
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Community Chapel
1701 Little Orchard Street
San Jose, CA
1932 - 2020
William McIntire Obituary
William McIntire
Aug 18, 1932 - Apr. 17, 2020
Resident of Bartonville, TX
Our beloved father "Bill" passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 surrounded by his kids and family. He will be forever missed by his children, Kevin (Nancy), Dennis (Kim), his favorite daughter, Christina Coleman (Josh), and Scott (Heather); his grandchildren, Amanda, Chris, and Kimmie; Lindsay and Matt Coleman; Valerie, Jake, and Jared; and great-grandchildren, Aubrie, Nathan, Olivia, Alex, and Claire. He was preceded in death by his parents, LCDR Max and Georgia McIntire; siblings Ted and Merle; and his wife and lifelong soulmate, Romey.
Visitation will be held on 27 April from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at Community Chapel, 1701 Little Orchard Street, San Jose. Visitors will be allowed in the chapel with no more than 10 at a time in compliance with current COVID-19 directives. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery with attendance limited to immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the .


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 23, 2020
