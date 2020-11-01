1/1
William McLellan Cook
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William McLellan Cook
June 5, 1948 - August 8, 2020
Manteca, CA
Billy Mac was born on June 5, 1948, in Berkeley, CA to parents William and Mary Cook. He joined his older sister Christina, and was followed by the rest of the Cook siblings: Mary Frances, Thomas, Tracy, Marcella, Julie and Caroline.
The family moved to San Jose in 1957. Bill graduated in 1966 from Campbell High School, and then attended community college until he enlisted in the Marines in 1968. He served his country for two years during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1970. He would return to Vietnam 37 years later to visit the country that had such an impact on his life.
Bill married twice, and welcomed his only child, a son, William Garde Cook (Zak) in 1976. Zak blessed him with 3 grandchildren: Caileen, Rowan and Eddie. They were a very bright light in his life and he cherished the time he spent with them, as evidenced by the many hand-drawn cards, photos and other mementos he kept in his home.
Bill had wanderlust, and loved traveling on the open road in his Volkswagen Van. The deserts in Southern California were a destination he would visit many times. He managed to get to Ireland, however, to see the country and learn about his Irish roots.
He graduated from University of the Pacific with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. After his retirement from his career as an expert engineer and machinist at Lawrence Livermore Lab, he took up a new 'occupation', tutoring high school students through Give Every Child a Chance. He was well liked and was proud to be able to do something he loved.
Services will be private. Bill's ashes will be interred at Oak Hill Cemetery in San Jose, California.


View the online memorial for William McLellan Cook



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved