William McNair Sr.

December 21, 1937 - February 18, 2019

San Jose, CA

Bill was born in Norfolk, Nebraska on December 21, 1937 as the third of four sons to Hazel and Robert McNair.

At an early age, the family relocated from Nebraska to Hollywood, CA. Bill attended Blessed Sacrament school in Hollywood for his elementary education and Loyola High School in Los Angeles where he graduated in June of 1956. Following graduation, Bill worked for J.H. Pomeroy, a commercial engineering and construction firm.

On June 21, 1958, Bill married the love of his life, Joan Lorna McCormick. Joan and Bill met as classmates in first grade at Blessed Sacrament school. Between 1959 and 1973, Joan and Bill's family grew to include four children -- three daughters and a son.

In the early 1960s, Bill joined Atherton-Clemens focusing on real estate development and investment which took the family to Houston, Texas from 1968 until 1975. In 1975, the family relocated back to North Hollywood until ultimately settling in Northern California in 1979 where they remained for the next forty years.

In 1988, Bill joined Ford Motor Land Development Corporation as Vice President of the Western Region, a position he held until his retirement in 2005. Bill enjoyed his retirement years by splitting time between La Quinta, CA and San Jose. Throughout Bill's retirement, his hobbies included gardening and raising canaries and champion Great Danes, but Bill's primary focus was always his family.

Bill passed peacefully on February 18, 2019 at the age of 81 of natural causes at his home with his family by his side. Bill was a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather and caring great grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan, and four children, Shannon Reischl (Tom), Shelley May, Erin Sokol (Peter) and William Jr. (Kim). Bill's life was graced by 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Here on earth or from up above, this quiet, kind man with a quick wit will forever be at the helm of our loud, Irish Catholic family. Thank you for the years and memories, we miss and love you.

A man of great integrity, a fierce patriot and generous person, he believed in giving back. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ( ) or the ( ).





