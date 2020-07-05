William McSweeney
March 1, 1941 - June 16, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
William (Bill) McSweeney was born in Cork, Ireland to Irish parents, Patrick and Margaret McSweeney.
Bill's early life was spent in England where he met and married the love of his life, Patricia, with whom he shared his life for over 50 years before she preceded him in death from cancer in 2014.
A resident of Saratoga for the last 46 years, Bill lost his battle with melanoma cancer and passed peacefully with his daughters, Diane and Helen by his side.
Bill is also survived by his grandchildren Shannon and Caleb Stein, and his siblings, Patrick McSweeney of San Jose, CA, Elizabeth Skelton of Canada, and Dennis McSweeney of Australia.
Since 1992 Bill and his late wife, Patricia enjoyed co-ownership of the Duke of Edinburgh pub in Cupertino where they would celebrate special occasions and meet friends regularly.
Bill and Patricia loved to travel, dance, sing and entertain at their beautiful home in Saratoga.
Bill enjoyed time with his loyal Golden Labrador, Bruce.
Bill filled a room with his charisma and zest for life. He was the life of the party, a loving husband, caring father and loyal friend. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Bill will be laid to rest at Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga. Please visit: www.funeralcremation.com/obituary/william-bill-mcsweeney View the online memorial for William McSweeney