William Michael "Bill" McGinnis
1933 - 2020
William Michael "Bill" McGinnis
February 6, 1933 - August 26, 2020
Resident of Almaden Valley, San Jose, CA
Our Bill passed away peacefully at an assisted living facility after a long battle with illness and COVID-19. He was 87. Bill was from Caledonia, MN, was the 8th of 9 children and married the love of his life, Darlene, his high school sweetheart. Bill served in the Navy, was stationed in Hawaii and Alameda, CA, He was a leader at IBM where he rose in the ranks and worked for 40+ years. IBM took BIll and his family from Rochester, MN, to Boulder, Colo and ultimately, San Jose, CA. He was a devoted family man, who loved sports, nature and children. Bill is survived by rhis wife of 67 years, Darlene, four children, Daniel (Houston), Timothy (Oakland), Peggy, (Oregon) and Trish, (San Jose); 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A private funeral mass was held at Holy Spirit Church. We plan to have a more inclusive celebration of life in the future.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 25, 2020.
