William Mozena

Aug. 14, 1925 - April 29, 2019

Palo Alto

William Nolan "Bill" Mozena (93), resident of Palo Alto, died on April 29, 2019. Born August 14, 1925 in Hampton, IA. Resident of Saratoga, CA for almost 30 years and Palo Alto for almost 20 years. He was a loving husband to Patricia (Pat); dear father of two adult daughters including Julie (Trevor Greenwood); beloved grandfather of four grandchildren including Riley and Stella Greenwood. Preceded in death by wife Patricia and parents Bernice and Darold Mozena. Bill graduated from high school in 1942 and enlisted in the Army Air Force. After the war, he attended UCLA on the G.I. Bill, graduating with a degree in accounting and finance. Bill's was a classic American "bootstraps" story; raised during the Depression, he grew to be an ambitious young man who set his sights on achieving professional success.

Bill realized his dream, becoming a pioneer in the computer peripherals industry, which he said was "one of the most exciting and rewarding industries in which to work." He was part of a very early cohort of startup entrepreneurs, cofounding Dataproducts Corporation (which he celebrated as his "biggest claim to fame") as its first CFO and launching Eikon from a garage. Additionally, he was CFO/VP of Finance at Amdahl, Qantel and BTI. Bill was a founding member of the Charles Babbage Foundation and the IT History Society.

Bill loved his family, his dogs, his cars, and watching all kinds of sports on TV. In their heyday, Bill and Pat enjoyed many weekends playing doubles tennis with friends and savoring a crisp, cold beer afterwards under their "hangover" in the backyard. They both loved Saratoga and all the friends they made there. Now only memories remain of those warm South Bay evenings, when one could hear the sound of ice clinking in a crystal glass as Bill relaxed into his 5pm cocktail, sauntering out to his backyard to toss food to his much-adored koi.

The family owes a debt of gratitude to the remarkable team of caregivers that cared for Bill in his final years: Ronald Labordo, Nancy Miller, Kathy Berra, Justin Carlos, Van Salud, and Arnold Sabado.





