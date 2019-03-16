Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaeding Performance
813 Cristich Ln.
Campbell, CA
William P. Albini Obituary
William P. Albini
Sept. 10, 1946 - March 12, 2019
Resident of San Jose
William P. Albini (Billy) aka BA, husband to Janet, father to AJ Trillo, brother to Dotti Trifilo, Papa to Devin, Giovanni & Giuliana Trillo. Beloved brother to his Racing Family: The Kaeding Family, The Howgs and the NARC Association. Long time friend to Frank Joseph. Billy is waving his last checker flag. Celebration of life will be held Thursday March 21st 2019 at Kaeding Performance, 813 Cristich Ln., Campbell, CA 95008, 4:00pm - 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to: NARC Benevolent Fund or the Humane Society (http://www.hssv.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/).


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 16, 2019
