Reverend William N. Pegnam
Dec. 10, 1932 - July 6, 2020
Resident of Cupertino
Reverend William N. Pegnam, a retired priest of the Diocese of San Jose, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Cupertino, California. He was born in Dublin, Ireland. Known as Billy to his family, he was the youngest of eight children. His parents were Patrick & Kathleen Pegnam. He is predeceased by his sister Agnes and brothers, Patrick and Richard as well as his half-sisters, Mona, Jenny, Eileen and Mollie. He is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. He delighted in the love of a beautiful family.
Father Bill told of living through hard times in Ireland in the 1930's and during World War II. After leaving school, he worked in an engineering/iron works company. He wasn't there long when he told his mum he had been calling into the Capuchin Centre on Church St in Dublin to help out and, having been invited to join, was going to signup. He entered the Capuchins in Dublin, and took on the name Brother Anselm. He studied in Kilkenny and Donegal before being ordained a priest May 21,1967. He taught novices at the San Lorenzo Friary in Santa Ynez, CA and the Friary in San Francisco, CA. He also taught religion at Mater Dei in Santa Ana, CA. He came to the Diocese of San Jose in the 1990's. He was an associate pastor at St. Frances Cabrini, St. Martin of Tours and St. Christopher parishes. He retired from active priestly service in 2009 and lived in retirement at Santa Teresa rectory, St. Joseph Retirement Center, Villa Siena and SunnyView.
Father Bill was sorry on many levels to have lost his eyesight to macular degeneration. His greatest regret was not being able to celebrate Mass and that he was unable to communicate with family members and friends by writing letters as he would have liked. He much enjoyed receiving calls and visits from his family, friends and former students.
Father Bill was a member of the Italian Catholic Federation Branch 368 and Knights of Columbus Bishop O'Dowd Council #3474.
After having been a priest for 53 years, Fr. William Pegnam was called to the Father's house to celebrate the eternal Liturgy. May God receive this faithful servant and priest into the company of the angels and saints. May he rest in peace.
