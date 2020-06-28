William R. Scoble, Jr.Jan. 27 1937- June 24, 2020Resident of San JoseWilliam Russell Scoble, Jr. Born January 27, 1937 in New York City. Died June 24, 2020 at his home in San Jose, California after a year-long fight with cancer. Survived by wife Sharon Bosley and sons Robert, Benjamin, and Alexander, along with four grandchildren.He was an Army veteran. He earned Masters of Electrical Engineering and then PhD of Materials Science from Rutgers University. He was a 25-year employee of Lockheed Martin where he developed microelectronics used inside satellites. In retirement, he explored art with clay, was a member of Kiwanis, and tutored at San Jose area schools. Please donate to the ACLU or Planned Parenthood in lieu of flowers. No memorial planned.