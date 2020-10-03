William R. Seibert
November 19, 1944 - September 21, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
William (Bill) Seibert passed away on September 21, 2020. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, the fourth child of Harold and Gertrude (nee Kern) Seibert who are both deceased. Bill is survived by his wife, Susan, and his daughters, Kristine Bazan of Monte Sereno, her husband Guy, and Sarah Seibert of San Jose. His grandchildren Joaquin and Carmen Bazan also survive him. His sister, Ann Bergmann (Dr. Donald) of Maderia, Ohio survives him. His two brothers, Joseph and F. James are deceased. Bill is survived by his sisters-in-law, Sue Rolfes of Cincinnati, Ohio and Betty Seibert of Mason, Ohio and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kristine and Cameron Close of Fredonia, Ohio as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill graduated from University of Cincinnati with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was an active member of Phi Kappa Theta Fraternity as well as several honorary societies. He earned an MBA degree from Arizona State University, while employed at Motorola. Starting in the 1970's, Bill was part of the early days of Silicon Valley where he was employed by many startups, Intel, AMD, and Hewlett Packard. He was a member of the Achievers' Circle at Hewlett Packard for several years before his retirement.
Bill loved long drives exploring California, historical non-fiction that allowed him to share arcane facts (much to his daughters chagrin) and a good Irish coffee.
Bill was a member of Holy Spirit Church in Almaden Valley. A private family funeral mass has already been held. If a donation is being considered, please remember Bill's Alma Mater, Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45205 https://www.elderhs.org/giving
or Sacred Heart Community Services, 1381 S. First Street, San Jose, California, 95110 https://sacredheartcs.org/donate/
. The Seibert Family wishes to thank their friends and relatives for their support and prayers during this difficult time. View the online memorial for William R. Seibert