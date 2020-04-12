|
William Richard (The Wiz) Wisdom
May 24, 1938 - April 1, 2020
Resident of Rio Vista, CA
Richard Wisdom (the Wiz), long time resident of Discovery Bay, CA, and San Jose, CA left our physical world April 1, 2020 at the age of 81.
Richard and his wife Kay Wisdom were married for 41 years. They moved to Rio Vista in the fall of 2017. He enjoyed participating in Trilogy Men's Fellowship, Trilogy Wine Club, playing trivia with friends, and enjoyed swimming, and pool parties. Richard regularly attended Discovery Bay Presbyterian Church where he found comfort in his faith community.
William Richard Wisdom was born on May 24, 1938 to Margaret (Baker) and William Wisdom in Tucson, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lee Wisdom. He attended Tucson High School where he became involved with photography that was sponsored by Kodak. This began a lifelong career as a photo journalist. He began his career in photo journalism at the Tucson Daily Star and Phoenix Gazette newspapers. Richard joined the San Jose Mercury News in 1973 and retired in 2001. He continued to take photographs for his local community newspaper The Brentwood Press.
Richard lives on in the spirit of his loving wife Kay Wisdom and his five children Britt Wisdom, Michelle Bayley, Eddy Wisdom, Robert Wisdom, and Brent von Forstmeyer. Richard loved and adored his grandchildren Steel Wisdom, Tiffany Wilhelmsson, Torie (Cassie) Kuwahara, and Kayla Newland.
In light of the current state of affairs and the need to avoid gatherings for the health and well being of all, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time. If you wish to be notified of Richard's celebration you can send an email to: [email protected]
Donations in his name may be made to the Hospice of San Joaquin. The family would like to thank Dr. Paje of Kaiser Antioch for his care. Richard will always be remembered saying "Life is Good".
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 12, 2020