William Robert Pickering
Native of San Jose
William Robert Pickering, passed away after a long illness on Jan. 16, 2019. He was 84 years young. Before retirement, he was with the Santa Clara County purchasing department, FMC Ordinance purchasing, a San Jose State University procurement assistant, and the San Jose State University administrative assistant for Buildings and Grounds.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ninfa, his sons William H. (Doris) and Roland J. Pickering, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on April 27, 2019, at 9:00 am, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Church, 325 Willow St., San Jose, CA.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 25, 2019