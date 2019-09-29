Mercury News Obituaries
Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
William S. (Bill) Faught III


1948 - 2019
William S. (Bill) Faught III Obituary
William (Bill) S. Faught, III
November 5, 1948 – September 9, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
William (Bill) S. Faught, III, of Sunnyvale, CA, beloved husband and father, passed away on September 9, 2019, after a long hospital stay. He graduated from Shadle Park High School in Spokane, WA, in 1966. He graduated from Stanford University in 1970 with a BS and MS in Math, followed by his Ph.D. in Computer Science in 1977.
A long-time "hacker," he enjoyed working in the computer industry, from punch cards, through green-on-black screens, through multi-Ghz processors. He was employed by Rand Corporation in Santa Monica, CA, and InterCon in Cerritos, CA. In the Bay Area, he was employed by IntelliCorp for the past 35 years.
Outside of work, he enjoyed traveling, singing in a barbershop quartet and in church choir, playing the piano, reading, and meditating. While he enjoyed being actively involved in the kids' childhood activities, he later enjoyed including them in philosophical discussions ensuing from intriguing questions he might pose. Family and friends will miss his quirky sense of humor, his can-do spirit and his unique approach when solving problems.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Catherine Villa, and his two children, William and Theresa Faught. He is also survived by his sister Eileen Glaholt (Mike). He is pre-deceased by his parents William S. Faught, Jr., and Barbara Faught.
A Vigil will be held on October 4, at 7:00 pm, at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94087. Hawaiian attire is encouraged. A formal church service will be held on Saturday, October 5, at 10:00 am, at SUNNYVALE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 728 W. Fremont Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94087.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .


View the online memorial for William (Bill) S. Faught, III
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 29, 2019
