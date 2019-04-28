William Scharfenberg

Nov 28, 1926 - March 31, 2019

Resident of Palo Alto

William (Bill) Scharfenberg, 92, of Palo Alto passed away at home after a short illness. Born to Gustav and Anna Scharfenberg in Davenport, Iowa seven months after they immigrated from Germany. Bill spent his childhood in Davenport. He joined the U.S. Navy toward the end of World War II, serving proudly until his honorable discharge. He began his career with the U.S. Post Office in Davenport, transferred to the Palo Alto Post Office in 1957 and retired from the Stanford Post Office in 1982. He served for 20 years as a member of the Palo Alto Police Reserves. He also worked at The Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences for almost 14 years.

Bill was known as the "hat guy," his collection consisted of over 400 ball caps, more than enough for a different hat every day of the year!

Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karen (Keag), son Kyle, daughter Karyl (Jack) Sutton, son Kurt, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

A "Celebration of Life" for family and friends will be held between 1:30 and 4 pm on May 5th at the family home.

Donations in Bill's name can be made to Sutter Health at Home (for the care they provided), 1700 S. Amphlett Blvd. #300, San Mateo, CA 94402 or Palo Alto Animal Services, 3281 E. Bayshore Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303.





