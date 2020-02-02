|
William T. O'Callahan
August 22, 1925 - January 25, 2020
Resident of San Mateo
Father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, man of faith and devoted husband William T. "Bill" O'Callahan, 94, died peacefully at home on January 25, 2020. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 68 years, Dorothy, his five children, Bill Jr., Michael, Dorothy, John and Beth, seventeen grandchildren, his sister Patricia and his many nieces and nephews. He was greeted in heaven by his third son, Jim, who passed away one year ago.
Bill O'Callahan leaves a legacy of humor, hard work and humility. He outlived nearly all of his countless friends, but the remainder and his family are heartbroken over his passing.
Bill grew up on the North side of Chicago and attended St. Mel's High School where was commander of the school ROTC brigade. With World War II in full swing, and eager to serve his country, he enlisted in the Navy upon graduation with the express goal of completing officer training as quickly as possible.
Commissioned in 1944, he served in the North Atlantic in anti-submarine patrol in 1945 aboard the USS Chatelain (DD-149) which on April 24 sank the U-546. Following his service and the end of World War II, he remained in the Naval Reserve. Bill met Dorothy while he attended Loyola University and she attended Mundelein College in Chicago. Bill and Dorothy were married in Chicago in 1951 after he was recalled to the Navy for the Korean War. Bill served two tours of duty as Lieutenant and gunnery officer on the Arnold J. Isbell DD-969 in escort and bombardment operations off the coast of Korea.
After the war, Bill was hired by Graybar Electric and he and Dorothy began raising their family in Richmond, Virginia. He was transferred back to Chicago in 1956. He and Dorothy lived in Des Plaines, Illinois, before settling in San Mateo, California, in 1961. Bill devoted himself to supporting his six children and educating them in the Catholic faith he held so deeply.
He worked for Graybar Electric for over 30 years in sales and management, and his wit, wisdom and winning personality led to many awards, accolades, professional success and most importantly, friendships. What he enjoyed most about his chosen field was meeting people and making personal connections.
Bill's faith guided his actions. He was a tireless volunteer for many organizations, including Second Harvest and St. Vincent de Paul. He was a lector and deacon at St. Matthew's and served on the Archdiocesan Board of Education. He was co-founder and president of the St. Matthew Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and served as a Vincentian for 25 years. In 2013, he received their highest honor, the Ozanam Service Award. Bill also cherished his membership in the fraternal organization, Sons In Retirement (SIR).
Above all, Bill will be remembered as a caring family man, faithful husband to his wife, dedicated father to his children and grandchildren, and the rock upon which his family was built.
A Mass in celebration of Bill's life will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church in San Mateo on February 8th at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of San Mateo.
