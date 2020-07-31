William Tarleton Rose
Sept. 8, 1938 - July 11, 2020
Los Gatos
The world lost a most kind and generous man when Bill Rose passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He was born to Richard and Grayce Rose in San Jose on September 8, 1938. He lived in San Jose and San Francisco before spending most of his childhood in Saratoga, where his mother was a librarian.
He graduated from Los Gatos High School in 1956, and attended San Jose State as a business major before fulfilling his lifelong dream of going in the Navy. From 1957-60 he and his twin brother Ted served together as E5 Electronics Technicians on the U.S.S. Rock submarine. Following the Navy, he began his career as a businessman. In 2008 he opened a fireplace store, Emberwest, and two years later his nephew Michael Rose joined him as a partner.
Bill loved God, his family and friends. In his own words he said, "My greatest joy has been sharing my life with my family. All of them and their families have been a blessing, and the grandchildren a special joy." He was so proud of his sons, and in turn was such a wonderful role model for how to be a man and father.
Bill was a sailor at heart. He loved all things ocean and soaked it in from a balcony in Hawaii, a cruise ship to Alaska and breakfast at the Crow's Nest. He also could talk to anyone and put them at ease. It was his heart that touched every interaction with generosity, kindness and finding the good in people. In both managing a business and navigating a submarine, he had to be very precise. And so he went between tight, exacting lines of control, to the flowing watercolors he spread over his drawings. He lived in and beyond the lines, doing it his way. He is so loved and will be missed.
He is survived by his loving partner Melinda Chapin, step daughter Alisha Chapin; his sons Mark Rose (Laurie), Matthew Rose (Molly); grandchildren: Zachary, Lucas, Jacob, Liam and Fiona; brothers Ted Rose (Norma) and Greig Rose; nephews: David Rose (Debi), Danny Rose (DeDe), Michael Rose, John Rose (Annie), Doug Rose (Laura), and niece Julie Gullickson (Darren) and their families.
Bill's ashes will be buried at sea at a private service, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Anyone wishing to donate in his name may consider his charities: American Cancer Society
or Shelter for Abused Women and Children. View the online memorial for William Tarleton Rose