William Thomas Guthery
Sunnyvale
William Thomas Guthery was born July 15, 1969 and passed away July 27, 2019. The eldest child of David and Diane Guthery, Bill was born in Houston, Texas, raised in Los Altos and last resided in Sunnyvale with his loving wife of 17 years Anna and their two beloved children Hailey and David. Bill was a devoted brother to sister Neely Guthery Cormier, brother in-law to Jeremy Cormier and fun-loving uncle to Caden and Brooklyn Cormier. After graduating from Mountain View High School Bill moved down to Santa Barbara in pursuit of higher learning and finding the perfect wave. Bill's favorite place to be was in the water; surfing, diving, fishing or stand up paddle boarding, as long as he was there, he was sporting his Guthery grin. Building on positives in his own life compelled Bill to start a construction company and he built 100s of custom homes in the Bay Area, including his own home in Santa Cruz and sister's home in Sunnyvale. Bill was a loyal, sentimental and compassionate friend to everyone and for those who were in need he gave his time, energy and aptitude because he was a builder at heart.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to. http://www.rideawave.org or .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 11, 2019