1/1
William Trader
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Trader
May 13, 1954 - September 15, 2020
Resident of San Jose
William J. Trader, IV (Bill), age 66 passed away at his home in San Jose, California on September 15, 2020. Bill was born in Honolulu Hawaii on May 13, 1954 to William J. Trader, III and Johnny Mae. He came to the mainland in 1955 where he worked and retired from Operating Engineers after 30 years. Bill spent most of his weekends fishing, camping or attending blues festivals.
Bill is survived by his two children, Joel and Tanya Trader, two grandsons, Holden and Jameson Trader, two brothers, Michael and Willis Trader and sister, Roselle Trader (Garner). Bill will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a stern and devoted father, provider to those he loved and a diehard Raiders fan. Go Raiders!


View the online memorial for William Trader



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Garden Chapel
471 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA 95112
(408) 998-2226
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Garden Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved