William TraderMay 13, 1954 - September 15, 2020Resident of San JoseWilliam J. Trader, IV (Bill), age 66 passed away at his home in San Jose, California on September 15, 2020. Bill was born in Honolulu Hawaii on May 13, 1954 to William J. Trader, III and Johnny Mae. He came to the mainland in 1955 where he worked and retired from Operating Engineers after 30 years. Bill spent most of his weekends fishing, camping or attending blues festivals.Bill is survived by his two children, Joel and Tanya Trader, two grandsons, Holden and Jameson Trader, two brothers, Michael and Willis Trader and sister, Roselle Trader (Garner). Bill will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a stern and devoted father, provider to those he loved and a diehard Raiders fan. Go Raiders!